NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC ) — According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 95 percent of people in jail will return to the community.

However, according to a 2017 RAND Corporation study, inmates participating in education programs during incarceration were 28 percent less likely to return to jail. That’s in comparison to inmates who don’t participate in educational programs.

So, Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron is expanding programs to reduce inmates returning to jail.

Five inmates have so far graduated from the Norfolk City Jail’s first female art therapy program.

Megan Shinn, 13News Now

According to a study from the National Endowment for the Arts, art classes in American correctional facilities help inmates in several ways. In the study, inmates said they felt less tense, an increase in self-worth, respect for others, and better discipline.

Negative feelings toward staff and community became positive and art classes encourage overall behavior that makes them less likely to commit crimes.

Art teacher Christine Rucker volunteered to lead the weekly course for three months at the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the classes is didn’t use taxpayer money, and the programs actually save tax dollars by keeping people from coming back to jail.

