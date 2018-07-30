NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Local police departments and sheriff's offices around Hampton Roads are still posting their versions of the lip sync challenges with more creative takes every single go 'round!

This week, the Norfolk Sheriff's Office kicked off the week by posting their challenge with a selection of hits, including My House by Flo Rida, Billie Jean by Michael Jackson, Apache by Sugarhill Gang and even In My Feelings by Drake!

And you've got to see the killer dance moves during the 'Billie Jean' portion of the video!

Check it out!

Other departments, including the Norfolk Police Department, Virginia Beach Police Department and the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office took on the challenge!

© 2018 WVEC