NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday the loss of one of its deputies.

Twenty-six-year-old Deputy David Martin unexpectedly passed away this week, a Norfolk Sheriff's Office Facebook post said.

The post continued to say:

"David was a hard worker with a wonderful sense of humor. His sudden death will have a significant impact on his co-workers and the NSO as a whole. We grieve with his family and friends and have offered them support. We activated our critical incident stress management team to help any staff members who may need help through their time of grief."

No further information about Deputy Martin's death has been released at this time.