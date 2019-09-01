NORFOLK, Va. — Residents should be wary of a new local jury duty scam.

The Norfolk Sheriff's Office received calls from local residents claiming that someone was trying to impersonate a deputy.

In one instance, the impersonator told the resident that they needed to pay an $800 fine because they did not show up for jury duty. The caller said that if they didn't pay they would be arrested.

The resident was asked to pay the caller via gift card. She was demanded to stay on the phone while she purchased the cards.

This is a scam.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office will never call a citizen for failure to report to jury duty. NSO deputies will never ask for money over the phone.

Jury duty notices are handled via mail or in a hand delivered summons.

If anyone receives a call similar to this, please notify the Norfolk Police Department Economic Crimes unit at (757) 664-7018.