Crews battle 2-alarm apartment fire in Norfolk

The fire, which is believed to have started in a kitchen of one of the units, was brought under control by 6:54 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — A two-alarm fire has been brought under control at a Norfolk apartment complex.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, a call came in for a fire around 6:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of Sheryl Drive. The first responding units arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a two-story building and a second alarm was called to help bring the fire under control.

The fire, which is believed to have started in a kitchen of one of the units, was brought under control by 6:54. There were no immediate reports of any injuries nor any word on how many residents will be displaced.

The fire marshal will investigate what caused the fire.