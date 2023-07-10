Shiloh Baptist Church brings Norfolk community together with service day

NORFOLK, Va. — People had a chance to visit the Shiloh Baptist Church Community Service Day and Free Market in Norfolk on Saturday.
The Norfolk Sheriff's Office, Reck League, Sentara Cares and Dominion Physical Therapy were also involved in offering services and resources.
Pastor Keith Jones believes it's a way to give back to the community.
"Every year we do community service day," said Jones. "It is an opportunity to move beyond the walls of the church and to bless our community. We say here that the rent that we pay for living in this community is to take good care, take really good care of our community."
The event featured health screenings, flu shots, voter registration, free clothing and fun for the whole family.