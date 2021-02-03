Shooting investigated near Norfolk Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A restaurants

Police Dispatch says a victim was found at the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Monticello, although it was not immediately clear if the victim was shot at that location.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a busy stretch of Monticello Avenue in Norfolk on Monday night, near a pair of fast-food restaurants.

According to Norfolk Police Dispatch, a call came in of a shooting in the area of 21st Street and Monticello Avenue around 10 p.m. A gunshot victim was found at the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Monticello, although it was not immediately clear if the victim was shot at that location. Police were also investigating a scene at the Taco Bell down the street from the Chick-fil-A.

Authorities said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

There's no word on what may have led to the shooting or if there are any suspects at this time.