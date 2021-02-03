Shooting investigated near Norfolk Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A restaurants

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a busy stretch of Monticello Avenue in Norfolk on Monday night, near a pair of fast-food restaurants.
According to Norfolk Police Dispatch, a call came in of a shooting in the area of 21st Street and Monticello Avenue around 10 p.m. A gunshot victim was found at the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Monticello, although it was not immediately clear if the victim was shot at that location. Police were also investigating a scene at the Taco Bell down the street from the Chick-fil-A.
Authorities said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
There's no word on what may have led to the shooting or if there are any suspects at this time.
If you have any information that can help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also leave a tip online at P3Tips.com.