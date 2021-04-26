Person seriously hurt following shooting in Norfolk

The shooting happened in the 900 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Monday

NORFOLK, Va. — A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot in Norfolk on Monday night, police said.

Norfolk Police say they were called to the 900 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m. They arrived to find a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There's no word at this time on what may have led to the shooting. No other information was immediately available.