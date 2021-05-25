Police investigate two separate shootings in Norfolk

Two different shootings happened hours apart in Norfolk on Tuesday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are investigating two separate shootings that happened in the city on Tuesday night.

The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Mariners Way. Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital, although there is no word on her condition at this time.

Then around 9:20 p.m., police were called to the 9200 block of Atwood Avenue for another shooting. A man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on the circumstances surrounding either of these shootings, but police said that "persons of interest" were detained in connection with the Atwood Avenue shooting. There's no word on any suspects for the Mariners Way shooting.