Norfolk Sister City Association wants to keep relationship with Kaliningrad, Russia

Both Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander have called to end the city's sister city relationship.

NORFOLK, Va. — Should the City of Norfolk cut ties with its Russian sister city?

The Norfolk Sister City Association thinks not.

The partnership between the City of Norfolk and Kaliningrad, Russia, began in 1992. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine ignited pressure to end the relationship of 30 years.

Last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin pushed for "decision actions" in support of Ukraine, including his call to Virginia mayors to end any Russian sister city partnerships.

Norfolk is one of those cities.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander shared his support of the idea, and he called on Norfolk Sister City Association to immediately end the arrangement with its Russian city sister more than 4,400 miles away.

"Norfolk is proud to join many throughout the world who are rallying behind Ukraine," said Alexander in a statement released Saturday to 13NewsNow.

Freedom and self-determination are ingrained in Norfolk’s spirit, and we stand in support of a free and independent... Posted by Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander on Sunday, February 27, 2022

But The Norfolk Sister City Association wants to continue the partnership with Kaliningrad.

"It is, however, our firm belief that lasting peace can be best achieved through the development of personal relationships and the natural affinity that results," wrote Marguerite Inscoe, president of NCSA in a letter on Feb. 28. "To that end, we desire to continue our quest to establish a meaningful relationship with the people of Kaliningrad."

Troy Joyner, who lives in Norfolk, agrees. He's been keeping a close eye on the situation in Ukraine.

“If we are a sister city to them and they are a sister city to us and both cities have a relationship, I think it should be more diplomatic," said Joyner.

According to the letter, the association said the relationship with Kaliningrad has "waned over the years" and the sister city committee has been without a chair more than that year.

To show support for Ukraine, the NCSA plans to cover a signpost at Town Point Park until Russia ends its invasion.