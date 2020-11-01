NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk’s Slover Library is celebrating its fifth anniversary and the community was invited to come out for a big party, this afternoon.

The 5678 Shine Dancers put on a performance. They are a youth jazz and hip-hop fusion dance team that practices at the library.

“When I first attended five years ago, I walked in and I was like wow this is place is amazing, I would love to be able to do something here," Dance teacher Simone Roseboro said.

"Never did I know I would actually end up being able to teach here.”

Roseboro says Slover is more than just a place to get books.

“You have a lot of resources here," she said.

"You have the books, you have the digital studio, you have the children’s floor. That’s amazing. They have everything going on and then, of course, the team floor where my guys get to come and we get to dance and hang out, you have video games, and just a lot to do here.”

A big cake cutting set off the festivities before adults and kids enjoyed activities like puzzles, arts and crafts, and face painting.

Eight-year-old Lana said she comes to the library all the time.

“Because I obviously knew it was the library’s birthday today,” she said.

Slover Library has been open since January 2015.

