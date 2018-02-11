NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The future of Norfolk Southern's headquarters could be made next week.

The Fortune 500 company is eyeing a move to Atlanta, but according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Atlanta's city council has until Monday to approve a development plan that would allow the move.

If they fail to approve the plan, Norfolk Southern said it would derail the deal.

Relocating to Atlanta would be a huge blow to Hampton Roads' economy, taking about 1,000 jobs from the area.

The company recently said in a statement, “Norfolk Southern is in the process of developing its next long-range plan. That effort is considering many courses of action, including the possibility of consolidating headquarters into a single location.”

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC