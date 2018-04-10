NORFOLK, VA (WVEC) — Norfolk Southern appears to be one step closer to moving its headquarters to Atlanta.

Experts said if the company with about 1,000 employees decides to relocate, the economic impact will hit all of Hampton Roads.

"It would be a blow to Hampton Roads," said Economic Professor Robert McNab.

Karen Wilson said she knows a lot of the workers at Norfolk Southern by name. They come into Pandaisia Gourmet where she works. She said if they leave, she could lose some of her favorite customers and possibly her job.

“We need them. We need them to survive and without them maybe next summer we are not here anymore,” Wilson said.

Mayor Kenny Alexander is being tight-lipped about whether the company plans to stay or go. He has not responded to any of 13News Now’s calls or emails. A city spokesperson said the administration is not going to talk about Norfolk Southern’s future plans.

In a statement, the company said it’s still developing a long-range plan. On Thursday 13News Now talked with employees about the possible move. They said a move to Atlanta has been rumored for a while.

Employees said it sounds like it’s going to happen, but they have not had official confirmation yet.

Governor Ralph Northam plans to put up a fight to keep the company in Virginia. He released a statement saying, “My administration has been in contact with Norfolk Southern to discuss how we can continue to support their operations in the Commonwealth. The company has been a highly valued corporate partner in Virginia for many years, and we remain committed to our partnership and the Hampton Roads community.”

Wilson said she hopes her Norfolk Southern customers continue coming back for years to come.

“I hope they stay, I hope they find a way to pull it together,” Wilson explained.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine said if Norfolk Southern officials have already made their mind up about leaving he hopes they reconsider.

Kaine said Hampton Roads has been home for the company for years, and it would be sad to see them go.

"We love them, and we made a good home for this company, and have always done our best to be partners, so why leave," Kaine said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently wrote that Norfolk Southern is scouting Atlanta for a new headquarters. On Wednesday, 13News Now reached out to Norfolk Southern to ask if a decision was reached. A spokesperson wouldn't confirm.

Last week the company released the following statement:

Norfolk Southern is in the process of developing its next long-range plan. That effort is considering many courses of action, including the possibility of consolidating headquarters into a single location.

McNab said if the company leaves, so do the people which would be a huge loss to the Hampton Roads economy. Sen. Kaine said he still hopes that doesn't happen.

"If they think hard about their values I think they will stay and hope they will," Kaine said.

13News Now also reached out to all Norfolk city council members. Many said they wouldn’t comment on the issue.

