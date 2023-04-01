The Norfolk SPCA has been in business since before the radio was invented. They're about to celebrate 130 years.

They're looking back at all that they've accomplished since 1892, when they were mainly focused on the mistreatment of working horses.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk SPCA has been improving the lives of animals in Hampton Roads since 1892.

That means they were in business even before the radio was invented.

The group is getting ready to celebrate its 130th anniversary with a formal, black-tie optional dinner party at the Chrysler Museum on Jan. 28. The theme is "Once Upon a Time."

13News Now's own Nicole Livas will emcee the event!

They're looking back at all that they've accomplished since they were the "Norfolk Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals," mainly focused on the mistreatment of working horses.

These days, the animal welfare group more commonly helps cats and dogs find loving homes, and provides low-cost veterinary clinics for the community.

Tammy Lindquist from the SPCA brought in Spaghetti the hound dog to introduce the anniversary dinner.

If you're interested in adopting her, or one of the other eligible dogs or cats, you can look for companions online before going in to meet them in person.