Norfolk SPCA holds critical summer supply drive

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk SPCA is holding a donation drive to support the shelter's daily needs in caring for more than 200 animals.

The Dog Days of Summer Supply Drive will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26.

The shelter is seeking donations of wet cat food and wet dog food, cat and dog treats, and linens used for bedding, including towels, small throw blankets, and twin size quilts.

The shelter also accepts bags of dry dog, and dry cat food donations for their Emergency Pet Food pantry started during the pandemic.

Contactless and distanced drop-off are available through drive-thru service, allowing people to remain inside their vehicles, while masked volunteers gather donations.

The drive-thru area will be located in the front of the shelter located at 916 Ballentine Blvd.

The Norfolk SPCA has expanded their services by 20% to assist animals and people across Hampton Roads, according to a news release.

The shelter and veterinary clinics have remained open, providing full services through the pandemic while adhering to strict safety precautions.