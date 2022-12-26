Norfolk SPCA needs donations after pipe bursts, damaging boiler

The SPCA temporarily lost water and heat on Christmas.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk SPCA needs your help after a pipe burst above the building’s boiler, temporarily knocking out water and heat.

Thankfully the pets and the volunteers are fine and although everything is back up and running right now, SPCA executives say the damage is a major financial setback.

“The pipe bursting was disastrous. There was water just flowing," community engagement manager Tammy Lindquist said. “Obviously, this whole disaster really set us back.”

Animal support and outreach manager Suzy Swims caught the damage on cell phone video, which shows water pouring from the pipe onto the boiler, flooding the dog kennels.

Volunteers and staff spent their Christmas night cleaning up the mess, a good Samaritan helped shut off the water, and then Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to investigate smoke after crews turned the boiler back on.

Lindquist said her team needs towels and twin-sized bedding for animals, but more than anything they need financial donations to cover the necessary repairs.

“We have 100 animals to take care of and we are also over capacity so this really set us back," Lindquist said. “This building is 70 years old so you can imagine what we need to do to bring it up to speed.”

Lindquist doesn’t have an exact figure as to how much it might cost but boiler and pipe repairs can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars.