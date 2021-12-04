Norfolk SPCA to open spay/neuter clinic in June

The clinic will double the current spay/neuter capacity, allowing Norfolk SPCA to provide surgeries for over 13,000 animals annually.

The Norfolk SPCA will open the first dedicated, low-cost spay/neuter clinic in June. The community clinic will be the first of its kind in Hampton Roads.

The clinic will double the current spay/neuter capacity, allowing Norfolk SPCA to provide surgeries for over 13,000 animals annually, according to a news release. It will also function as the new location for the Norfolk SPCA’s low-cost vaccines and wellness exam services.

It is part of the organization's efforts to decrease euthanasia as a means of population control, lower the number of animals entering shelters, and support adoption, fostering, and transport programs.

The clinic is still under construction and will occupy 3,000 square feet of space in the Roosevelt Gardens Shopping Center on East Little Creek Road.

Norfolk SPCA has raised $319,400 of the clinic’s $400,000 goal. Key partners in this project include TowneBank Foundation and the Alfred L. Nicholson Fund of the Hampton Roads Community Foundation.

TowneBank Foundation has committed a $200,000 grant to the project over the next three years. This donation marks the Norfolk SPCA’s largest gift granted by a charitable foundation to the shelter since its founding in 1892.