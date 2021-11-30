Norfolk State University tackle major concerns in community forum with city leaders

Norfolk State University leaders are hosting a forum on campus to discuss major concerns in the city and find solutions.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders teamed up with NSU to break down growing concerns in the area, including growing violence, poverty, food deserts, the 'digital divide', community redevelopment and other issues.

Leaders with Norfolk State University say these several problems need to be addressed within the city of Norfolk.

"The pandemic brought it to the forefront, and it allowed us to take a closer view of what those needs are," said NSU's Director of African American Public Policy Center, Eric Claville.

Claville says it all starts with the university's forum, which he is moderating on campus Tuesday evening. He says he wants to find solutions with several city leaders, such as Mayor Kenny Alexander and Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone.

The full forum panel of panel attendees include:

Norfolk State University’s President – Javaune Adams-Gaston, Ph.D.

City of Norfolk Mayor – Kenneth Alexander, Ph.D.

City of Norfolk Police Chief - Larry D. Boone

City of Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney – Ramin Fatehi

Sustain Equity Group - Kayla Hicks

Founder, President and CEO Norfolk State University – Interim Chief of Police Brian Covington

Norfolk State University’s Sociology Professor – Robert Perkins

Ph.D. Norfolk State University's Social Work Professor - Sharon Alston

Ph.D. Norfolk State University Student Government Association – President Jaylin Drewry

Claville says working with these key leaders from the city will help, "utilize our resources at the university, which is our intellect, our research, our knowledge base...in collaboration and in conjunction with various agencies and the city itself."

Chief Boone spoke out earlier this year at our 13News Now gun violence round-table discussion, saying the community can't help until city leaders get involved.

"What we're not doing one is we have a lot of folks out here who want to help, but don't know how to help," said Chief Boone as he sat along with the other city police chiefs from across Hampton Roads. "It's up to us to show them what they can do to make a contribution to this."

Claville says finding answers to the problems starts when community advocates come together to combine the tools they already have.

"And by doing that, we believe that we will help to not create this situation again, but more create solutions for it."