Norfolk State University hosts panel on gun violence in the media, one month after student dies in shooting

On September 2nd, NSU student Jahari George died in a shooting not far from campus.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University students, faculty, and staff continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. One month ago, 20-year-old Jahari George died in a shooting not far from campus.

“Jahari George, he was an exceptional student," associate professor Dr. Cathy Jackson said. "He was minding his own business. He didn’t have a gun. He wasn’t looking for anyone to shoot them over some perceived slight or whatever. He was simply walking down the street. That affected this community."

On Tuesday, a group of journalism and communication students marked Norfolk State’s annual news engagement day with a panel on gun violence in Black communities and how the media reports it. But this time, the conversation is personal.

Dr. Jackson noted George helped with the student newspaper.

“He was on the Spartan Echo so a lot of his colleagues were in that room [during the panel discussion]," she said. "The school was in grief at one time.”

Dr. Jackson helped organize the panel alongside assistant professor, Dr. Terry Marsh. They led the discussion on rising crime in Hampton Roads and the best practices for reporting on the subject.

“A particularly high amount of coverage containing violent crime is centered in the African American communities," Dr. Marsh said. "Sometimes to the extent that it creates a perspective that it’s only happening in the African American communities.”

Dr. Marsh and Dr. Jackson said the panel is ultimately about helping students understand the importance of ethical reporting on something that’s affecting all of us in the community.

“To become more engaged with the news but also how to become a better reporter. How do you cover situations in which you may have some personal conflict,” Dr Marsh said.

Dr. Jackson added: “Talking to students about how to understand that what happens to you is what is happening in that larger world. You can take these personal feelings with you into news - and it doesn’t mean that you’re biased, that you’re not objective - it means that you know this story.”