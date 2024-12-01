Norfolk State University hosts 6th annual Virginia Student Voting Summit

Hundreds of students came to learn more about voter registration and the power of their vote.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University hosted the 6th Annual Virginia Student Voting Summit, where activists said they taught students not only about the power of their vote, but how to register to vote.

More than 100 people came to the lecture and networking event, and several booths lined Norfolk State University with information.

Jaylin Drewry, Deputy State Coordinator for Campus Vote Project, said while the event was geared towards students, anyone was welcome to come.

"They were able to just walk up - even if they did not register," said Drewry. "Whether you are from Virginia or not from Virginia we want to provide that access to information, fill out that important voting information, so you can take that and cast your vote at the ballot box."

The window for getting all Virginia voters registered is closing.

The regular voter registration deadline is set 22 days before the November 7th election. Anyone who misses that deadline will have to do same-day registration and cast a provisional ballot.

For several NSU students, the November election will mark the first time they cast their ballots.

"It's very important especially for our HBCU's cause... we don't have as much civic engagement awareness as other colleges do so it's very important to me," said Narenzo Fleros, a NSU sophomore.

Early voting is also currently underway. The last day of in-person voting is November 4. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is October 27.