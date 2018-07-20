NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk State University is expanding.

Dozens of community leaders attended the groundbreaking ceremony of its newest residence hall on Friday. The residential facility will add 740 beds to campus, and it includes two residential wings and an amenity space. Students said they’re incredibly excited.

“We spoke about what we needed and they heard us,” said Tia Jhane Gregory. “It makes us feel like this is our home.”

“We definitely needed it,” said rising senior Chanel Green. “We definitely need some more new buildings, more places for us to live

NSU Vice President of Finance and Administration Gerald E. Hunter said the increase in demand of on-campus student housing spurred construction.

“The demand for students to live on campus has increased significantly and we also have a need to upgrade our current housing stock in order to stay competitive with other institutions around the state,” said Hunter.

Part of staying competitive includes stability. Norfolk state had its share of problems over the past few years with its accreditation placed on probation in 2014, due to financial auditing issues. In the past seven years, the university had here different presidents.

“While we've had a series of leaders, what we've done, we've just built on the talents of that particular leader during that time,” said Hunter. “However, that is no replacement for having a long-term leader that can, you know, stabilize that function for the institution.”

The Board of Visitors is in the middle of its presidential search. Hunter said picking a leader that is in line with the university’s vision and mission, which is to increase student enrollment and to put students first, is critical.

“Where we're positioned as it relates to downtown Norfolk and the opportunities to partner with the community is tremendous,” said Hunter. “It's just a matter of time.”

Construction for the residence hall is expected to finish in December of 2019. As for the presidential search, a committee is asking for public input on what characteristics they want in a new president. Two local listening sessions are scheduled for August 10.

