NSU names Brian Covington new chief of police

The announcement comes in the wake of a mass shooting at a house party, that left an NSU student dead.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University named Brian K. Covington the new chief of police Monday.

According to NSU, Covington has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience along with eight years of military service.

He joined the force in 2019 and has served as an investigations lieutenant, interim deputy chief of police, deputy chief, and most recently, the interim chief of police.

"He is a servant and transformational leader with high emotional intelligence and situational awareness and possesses a proven track record of success in developing strategies and implementing policies," the university said in a statement.

The announcement comes in the wake of a mass shooting at a house party that left two people dead and five others injured. One of the victims was a Norfolk State student, 19-year-old Angie McKnight.