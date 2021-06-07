Oil spill cleanup completed at Norfolk's Steamboat Creek

Pollution teams from several agencies removed approximately 250 bags of oiled debris and approximately 200 gallons of oil from the water.

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Coast says it has finished cleaning up an oil spill in Norfolk with no known impact on local wildlife.

Officials say a waste oil tank that was on shore overflowed into Steamboat Creek on May 24.

Pollution teams from several agencies removed approximately 250 bags of oiled debris and approximately 200 gallons of oil from the water. Additionally, officials say approximately 10,000 feet of sorbent material was deployed and recovered during the 14-day cleanup effort.

The Coast Guard said the "responsible party has been identified" and will continue to monitor the site.