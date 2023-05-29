No one hurt, but resident displaced following Norfolk townhouse fire

Fire crews saw heavy smoke billowing from a two-story townhouse on Stoney Point North and got to work fighting the fire.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a residential fire in East Norfolk around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire crews saw heavy smoke billowing from a two-story townhouse on Stoney Point North and got to work fighting the fire.

Crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire around 1:30 p.m.

No firefighters or people in the home were hurt.

Officials said one adult is going to be displaced due to the fire and is getting assistance from the Red Cross.