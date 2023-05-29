No one hurt, but resident displaced following Norfolk townhouse fire

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a residential fire in East Norfolk around 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Fire crews saw heavy smoke billowing from a two-story townhouse on Stoney Point North and got to work fighting the fire.
Crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire around 1:30 p.m.
No firefighters or people in the home were hurt.
Officials said one adult is going to be displaced due to the fire and is getting assistance from the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.