Norfolk residents report strong smell similar to gas leak, officials investigating

So far, officials have not been able to find any cause of the smell or any urgent issue.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue and Virginia Natural Gas are investigating multiple reports of a strong smell resembling a gas leak on Tuesday morning.

According to a spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire-Rescue, these reports have spanned across the city, going as far as the border between Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

At this time, officials have not been able to find any cause of the smell or any issue. Representatives with Virginia Natural Gas will continue to respond and investigate as needed.