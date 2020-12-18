Norfolk students receive schedules to pick up hot 'Grab-N-Go' meals during Winter Break

School Nutrition is offering free hot meals for the students to take home during their Winter Break and no pre-orders will be required.

NORFOLK, Va. — The list of schools that will be handing out hot meals for Norfolk students during December is now available.

School Nutrition will be providing hot Grab-N-Go meals for free at 23 schools on Mondays and Wednesdays while the students are on Winter Break. This is available for children ages 18 and under.

The meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates:

Dec. 21

Dec. 23

Dec. 28

Dec. 30

School Nutrition said no pre-orders will be required to pick up a meal.

These are the school locations providing Grab-N-Go meals: