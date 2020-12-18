Norfolk students receive schedules to pick up hot 'Grab-N-Go' meals during Winter Break

NORFOLK, Va. — The list of schools that will be handing out hot meals for Norfolk students during December is now available.
School Nutrition will be providing hot Grab-N-Go meals for free at 23 schools on Mondays and Wednesdays while the students are on Winter Break. This is available for children ages 18 and under.
The meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates:
- Dec. 21
- Dec. 23
- Dec. 28
- Dec. 30
School Nutrition said no pre-orders will be required to pick up a meal.
These are the school locations providing Grab-N-Go meals:
- Booker T. Washington High, 1111 Park Ave., 23504
- Granby High, 7101 Granby St., 23505
- Norview High, 6501 Chesapeake Blvd., 23513
- Azalea Gardens Middle, 7721 Azalea Garden Rd., 23518
- Lake Taylor School, 1380 Kempsville Rd., 23502
- Northside Middle, 8720 Granby St., 23503
- Bay View, 1434 Bay View Blvd., 23503
- Camp Allen, 501 “C” St., 23505
- Chesterfield, 2915 Westminster Ave., 23504
- Coleman Place, 2445 Palmyra St., 23513
- Crossroads, 8021 Old Ocean View Rd., 23505
- Larchmont, 1145 Bolling Ave., 23508
- James Monroe, 520 W. 29th St., 23508
- Ocean View, 350 W. Government Ave., 23503
- Oceanair, 600 Dudley Ave., 23503
- PB Young, 543 E. Olney Rd., 23510
- Sewells Point, 7928 Hampton Blvd., 23505
- Sherwood, 3035 Sherwood Forest Ln., 23513
- St. Helena, 903 S. Main St., 23523
- Campostella STEM, 1530 Cypress St., 23523
- Tanners Creek, 1335 Longdale Dr., 23518
- Tarrallton, 2080 Tarrallton Dr., 23518
- Willard, 1511 Willow Wood Dr., 23509