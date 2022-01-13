Norfolk Bomb Squad determines suspicious package not a threat

A red cooler at an intersection near the federal courthouse was opened by the bomb squad and "determined not to be a threat."

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department reopened part of Monticello Avenue Thursday after closing it for more than an hour to investigate a suspicious package.

A few minutes after noon, the department tweeted that its bomb squad was looking into a package in the 400 block of Monticello Avenue. That's near the intersection of that road and E. Charlotte Street.

The intersection is close to the Norfolk Scope Arena and the federal courthouse. The road was closed between Freemason Street and Brambleton Boulevard.

The suspicious package appeared to be a red cooler. It was eventually opened and checked using a bomb squad robot.

Norfolk Police just opened what looks like a red cooler on the sidewalk @13NewsNow

The bomb squad is moving in the robot to survey further pic.twitter.com/YpbOx5RzaD — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) January 13, 2022

Police have not said what -- if anything -- was inside the cooler, but a short time later tweeted an update to say the "suspicious package was determined not to be a threat."

The scene has been cleared and is back open to normal traffic.

@NorfolkPD are currently investigating a suspicious package near the Federal Courthouse.

The bomb squad is out surveying the scene. Police blocked off a portion of Monticello Avenue near the old Greyhound bus station @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/c8fMlc8OxD — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) January 13, 2022