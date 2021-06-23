Norfolk Police investigate after SUV is shot with mother and child inside

A woman said she heard what sounded like fireworks. It wasn’t until she pulled over that she noticed a bullet hole on her door and another shot that took out a tire.

NORFOLK, Va. — A mother says it’s a blessing to be alive and that she's also clueless as to who shot up her car in Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman spoke with 13News Now off camera. She tells us she was driving with her 8-year-old child inside her SUV along Park Avenue and East Virginia Beach Boulevard, in the Broad Creek section of the city.

She said she then heard what sounded like fireworks. It wasn’t until she pulled over that she noticed a bullet hole on her door and another shot that took out one of her front tires.

Fortunately, neither the woman nor her child was hurt.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.