Norfolk tattoo studio reopens in a post-COVID world

Port 13 Tattoo in Ocean View has been serving customers the past couple of weeks while navigating a "new normal."

NORFOLK, Va. — Making up for over a month of lost business can be incredibly hard, that's why Port 13 Tattoo in Ocean View turned to their customers as soon as they were shut down due to COVID-19.

“When we got shut down we emailed and called and did every kind of reach out we could do,” said shop manager Mike Poindexter.

They have been open for about two weeks and business has been steady. Located on Ocean View Avenue, Port 13 has been around since 2017.

“As far as our daily process, we have been taking care of decontaminating anything because that's our job, to not cross-contaminate” he added.

Regardless of the pandemic, Poindexter's motivation still stays the same.

“Bringing joy to anyone or giving that person relief or whatever it does to that person, even if it's just the adrenaline or excitement of a new tattoo, that's always going to be joyous to us.”