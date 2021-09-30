Norfolk teacher accused of arson to face grand jury trial

Investigators arrested Ryan Elza in July and charged him with setting fire to a home in West Ghent.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk Public School teacher's trial is going straight to a grand jury.

Investigators arrested 42-year-old Ryan Elza in July and charged him with setting fire to a home in West Ghent.

Elza was scheduled to have a preliminary court hearing on Thursday morning, but Elza told the judge he wanted to waive his right to that hearing.

The purpose of a preliminary hearing is for the judge to find probable cause that the alleged offense happened.

Elza's arson charge stems from a fire on June 11, where several cars caught on fire and the flames spread to someone's garage. There was another fire on June 2 along Redgate Avenue, where a car was set on fire. No one was hurt in either fire.

Neighbors have told 13News Now that multiple fires had been set in the area going back over a year.

Court documents show the Commonwealth subpoenaed investigators from both Norfolk Fire and Rescue and the Norfolk Police Department. They also brought in Tiffany and Patrick McGee. Elza is accused of setting their house on fire.

In a previous jailhouse interview, Elza told 13News Now he was innocent.

“I feel like the investigators want somebody for the crime, for the crimes, I guess,” Elza said.

Norfolk Public Schools confirmed Elza was an English teacher at Lake Taylor Middle School.

It's not immediately clear why Elza waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Prosecutors said the grand jury hearing could get scheduled for November.