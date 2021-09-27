Teen recovering after being hit by car in Norfolk

The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Little Creek Road.

A teenager is recovering after being hit by a car in Norfolk on Monday morning.

Norfolk Police say the accident happened around 7:40 a.m. in the 700 block of West Little Creek Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, police say the teen was hit by the car while trying to cross the street.

The teen was taken to CHKD to be treated for minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

No one else was hurt.