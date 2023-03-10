Celebrate and take a picture with Norfolk Tides' championship trophies

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides have come home as International League Champions and Triple-A National Champions. They're celebrating by letting fans come take pics with trophies and get championship merch.
The Norfolk Minor League baseball team defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 7-6, on Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Triple-A Championship win caps a tremendous season, and the second Triple-A title in franchise history.
The team posted on Facebook that starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m., the TeamStore at Harbor Park will be open with championship merch from both titles.
Fans will also be able to snap photos with the trophies on the concourse. Season ticket members will have early access to trophy photos.