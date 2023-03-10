Celebrate and take a picture with Norfolk Tides' championship trophies

Starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m., the TeamStore will be open with Championship merch from both titles.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides have come home as International League Champions and Triple-A National Champions. They're celebrating by letting fans come take pics with trophies and get championship merch.

The Norfolk Minor League baseball team defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 7-6, on Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Triple-A Championship win caps a tremendous season, and the second Triple-A title in franchise history.

The team posted on Facebook that starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m., the TeamStore at Harbor Park will be open with championship merch from both titles.