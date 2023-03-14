Going to a Norfolk Tides game? You'll have to use a clear bag to get in.

The Minor League baseball team announced a new policy for its upcoming season prohibiting common types of bags, including purses and backpacks.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're planning to go to a Norfolk Tides game at Harbor Park this upcoming season, you'll need to check the type of bag you'll bring.

The Minor League baseball team announced a new policy Tuesday requiring people to use clear bags to enter the ballpark.

The policy allows for certain bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, while restricting common types of bags, including backpacks, purses, mesh bags and duffle bags.

The clear bags will need to measure out to 16 x 16 x 8 inches. People can also bring small non-clear clutch bags measuring 5 x 7 x 3/4 inches or smaller, with or without a handle or strap.

Diaper bags and medical bags are also permitted, but they're subject to search by ballpark security.