Norfolk Tides offering Valentine's Day gift packages that its mascot will deliver in person

The Tides organization is offering two different gift packages that will be delivered in person by the team's mascots Rip Tide or Triton.

NORFOLK, Va. — If your partner is a baseball fan, the Norfolk Tides has the perfect gift you can surprise him or her with on Valentine's Day!

The packages will be delivered (safe and socially distanced) on Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14.

While your gift package is delivered to your honey (along with a Tides staff member and Rip Tide or Triton), you can also take a selfie with them.

There are two packages being offered.

Option 1 is $75 and comes with a flower arrangement, box of chocolates, Cracker Jacks, sunflower seeds, bubblegum, and an International League Logo baseball.

Option 2 is also $75 but comes with a Tides Adjustable New Era 920 Home Hat, box of chocolates, Cracker Jacks, sunflower seeds, bubblegum, and an International League Logo baseball.

The Tides suggest reserving a spot quickly before they fill up. After you register, a Tides representative will contact you to discuss scheduling details and payment.