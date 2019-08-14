NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides have a special guest stopping by Harbor Park on August 30, "Stanley Hudson" the salesman from The Office.

The actor, Leslie David Baker will be making an appearance at the game versus Charlotte set to start at 7:05 p.m.

The Tides plan to celebrate all things The Office that night. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Office-themed crossword puzzle, and a special The Works pretzel will be sold on the concourse that evening.

Fans will have three different opportunities for guests to meet the pretzel-loving salesman.

Fans can pay $10 to get their photo taken with Baker on the Harbor Park concourse. Guests need to secure a photo voucher, which will be available on August 30th or fans can order them online. The Tides said fans can save time on game day by ordering a photo voucher ticket package for $23 ($13 for a box seat, $10 for the photo voucher).

Order your photo voucher tickets here, using the special code STANLEY.

The Tides will also be offering a Pretzel Day Package for $38. It includes the cost of a box seat ticket for that night's game.

This package will be limited to 30 people and will move fans into an Express Line to get their photos taken with Baker. In case that wasn't enough, Pretzel Day Packages also include a voucher for a free regular pretzel.

Order your Pretzel Day Package tickets here, using the special code PRETZEL.

The final opportunity for The Office and Tides fans to meet Barker will be at a VIP Party Planning Committee event from 5 6 p.m. in the suite level of Harbor Park. This 50-person exclusive event will include a box seat ticket, all-you-can-eat food in the suite area, and photo and autograph opportunities with Baker for $75.

Baker will meet and greet these VIP guests from 5 to 6 p.m., while the suite will be available for Party Planning Committee guests to enjoy throughout the remainder of the evening. Party Planning Committee guests can also sit in their box seats throughout the game if they choose to do so.

Order your Party Planning Committee tickets here, using the special code PARTY.

Tickets ordered online in advance will be available for pickup at the will call window at Harbor Park. Photo Voucher tickets can also be purchased in person at Harbor Park or over the phone by calling 757-622-2222 Extension 101 or 122.

The VIP Package and Pretzel Day Package must be purchased online.

