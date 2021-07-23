Arrest made in deadly shooting at Norfolk 7-Eleven

21-year-old Laurence Clark is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the July 16 shooting on Tidewater Drive.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say they have arrested a man for a shooting that left another person dead in a Norfolk 7-Eleven parking lot.

According to Norfolk Police, 38-year-old Norman E. James was shot on the night of July 16 in the 7400 block of Tidewater Drive. He died at the scene.

Police have not given any details on what led to the shooting.

Clark is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.