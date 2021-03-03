Man injured in deadly Norfolk triple shooting now faces charges

James C. Wilson is charged with second-degree murder along with other charges in connection with a shooting late last month on Timothy Avenue in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — One of the men injured in a triple shooting in Norfolk is now facing charges for that deadly incident.

Norfolk Police say that shortly after 12:30 p.m. on February 27, officers were called to the 500 block of Timothy Avenue for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find 19-year-old Troquan S. Martin suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators soon learned two other victims, a 22-year-old man and 23-year-old James C. Wilson, had been shot. Both were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police have now charged Wilson with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say that Wilson will be sent to the Norfolk City Jail, once he is out of the hospital.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting has not been released at this time.