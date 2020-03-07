Norfolk to hold public hearing on fate of dismantled Confederate monument

On July 7, Norfolk residents can weigh in on what the city should do with its 80-foot Confederate monument.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's City Council is taking the next step to determine the future of its Confederate monument, now that a new law is in place.

The law, which went into effect on July 1, allows cities and counties to remove or relocate war monuments that are in their localities.

The towering 80-foot "Johnny Reb" obelisk and statue were carefully dismantled last month and are currently in storage. City Council has already expressed interest in relocating it to Elmwood Cemetery, where there are other Confederate memorials.

However, the new law also stipulates that the city must allow proposals from battlefields, museums, and other organizations that may want to acquire the statue.

On Thursday, the city announced that a public meeting to discuss the monument will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 6 p.m. Occupancy at City Hall will be limited in accordance with state and federal restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, but residents can tune in the following ways:

Norfolk residents can watch on NorfolkTV-48

Through livestream on the City’s website

Through WebEx Video:

Public Hearing: 6:00 p.m.

Meeting Number: 160 243 2692

Password: council2020#

Through WebEx Phone:

1-415-655-0002

Public Hearing: 6:00 p.m.

Access Code: 160 243 2692

Password: council2020#