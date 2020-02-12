Norfolk to hold virtual public meetings on the future of public transit in the city

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is working to reshape its bus transit system, but it still needs your help.

City workers surveyed more than a thousand residents and riders before drafting the recommended network plans. The goal is to move more people, faster and to more places.

There are two virtual meetings for public input that you can register to attend. The first is on December 10 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The second is on December 15 from noon to 1 p.m. The same presentation will be given at both dates, so you only need to attend one meeting.