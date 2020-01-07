Norfolk to reopen several recreation centers, libraries

Six recreation centers and three libraries will reopen as Virginia enters Phase 3. Masks must still be worn and social distance maintained.

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk said it is offering more in-person services and reopening several recreation centers and libraries as Virginia enters Phase 3.

Six recreation centers will open Monday, July 6. The hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The locations are Lambert’s Point, Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center, Norview, Huntersville, East Ocean View, and Berkley.

Three branch libraries will open Tuesday, July 7. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The library locations are Slover Library, Pretlow, and Jordan-Newby.

Visitors must take a short COVID-19 self-questionnaire prior to entering city buildings and must follow all posted COVID-19 related signage including wearing a face covering and maintaining 6 feet of physical distance from staff and other patrons.

Library patrons can pick up holds, check out books and materials, and apply for or renew a library card.

The city said Neighborhood Development staff will conduct exterior residential inspections (broken fences, falling gutters) and environmental inspections (tall weeds and grass, trash, and debris).

Planning Department staff will continue to perform inspections in unoccupied new construction structures.

Basketball courts, playgrounds, and picnic shelters will also reopen for public use.

Playgrounds and picnic shelters will not be sanitized or disinfected so the public is encouraged to practice good hygiene before and after use. Indoor, outdoor pools and splash pads will remain closed.