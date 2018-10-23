NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — On Tuesday, Norfolk's city council is expected to vote on a new short-term rental policy.

If the policy is approved, renters and landlords can expect to have the city's zoning ordinance changed. Then the city would create and enforce a program that would make sure renters are running short-term rentals within city guidelines.

According to the City of Norfolk, a short-term rental is a place guests can stay at for less than 30 days, such as Airbnb.

If city council members say "yes" to short-term rentals, then there are two types of permits owners can get. One is a "homestay" permit. For a homestay, the owner must be there the entire time the guest is there.

The other is a "vacation rental" permit. For that permit, the owner can leave during the guest's stay, with the entire space offered to the renter.

The number of people who can stay at a short-term rental depends on the zoning of the property. Additional parking is required to offset potential changes in parking spaces, with the renters.

If the new policy is approved, people can register their property on the city's "online registry portal" to make their place available as a short-term rental.

If a homeowner chooses not to use the online registry, there are conditions for a "conditional use" permit. Those include emergency contacts, a fire inspection, insurance, and an agreement with law enforcement.

