Investigation of man found lying unresponsive in yard in Norfolk ruled a homicide

The man, later identified as 55-year-old Joe Robinson, was found unresponsive near 1600 Amelia Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — An ongoing undetermined death investigation in Norfolk has now been ruled a homicide.

On Sunday just after 9 a.m., police were flagged down near 1600 Amelia Street for a report of an unresponsive man in a yard, the Norfolk Police Department said.

Officers found the man, later identified as 55-year-old Joe Robinson, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an autopsy that was performed on Tuesday, the incident was ruled a homicide.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.