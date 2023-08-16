x
Norfolk

Investigation of man found lying unresponsive in yard in Norfolk ruled a homicide

The man, later identified as 55-year-old Joe Robinson, was found unresponsive near 1600 Amelia Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — An ongoing undetermined death investigation in Norfolk has now been ruled a homicide.

On Sunday just after 9 a.m., police were flagged down near 1600 Amelia Street for a report of an unresponsive man in a yard, the Norfolk Police Department said.

Officers found the man, later identified as 55-year-old Joe Robinson, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an autopsy that was performed on Tuesday, the incident was ruled a homicide.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. 

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that may help investigators, you can call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com

