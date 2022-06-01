If you are vaccinated against COVID-19 and you live in Norfolk, you may get a text or call about booster shots. It's not a scam.

This is just an initiative that health officials hope will provide an extra push of encouragement to get boosted for COVID-19.

If you're a Norfolk resident who has gotten vaccinated for COVID-19, it's possible that you will receive a text or a call to remind you that you're eligible for a booster if you haven't gotten one yet.

Don't worry, it isn't a scam.

According to a representative from the Norfolk Department of Public Health, this is just an initiative that they hope will provide an extra push of encouragement.

Roughly 5,000 people will receive the text or call. Even if you don't get a message, officials still encourage you to get boosted if you're eligible and stay up-to-date.

If you get a text, it will say the following:

"Virginia Department of Health records indicate you are eligible for a Booster COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment visit https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov or call (877) 829-4682."