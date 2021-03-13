Norfolk vaccination clinic aims to target 'underserved' senior citizens

Norfolk's First Baptist Church and JenCare Senior Medical Center teamed up to host the event.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk church and senior care medical facility hosted a vaccination clinic in Norfolk, this morning, to target "underserved" neighborhoods.

Volunteers planned to administer 600 first and second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic.

Norfolk's First Baptist Church hosted the clinic that was organized by JenCare Senior Medical Center, which is next door.

For Norfolk resident Howard Alexander, it's about protecting himself from an illness he's familiar with.

"I had COVID a long time ago when I was in rehab," Alexander said. "Only thing that was scary was the needle; I don't like needles! But the shot was OK, though. It was nice."

The center's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lisa Price Stevens said her team is vaccinating mainly people who live in the surrounding neighborhood, and members of the church congregation who are over the age of 65.

"Our theme is 'Vax The Nation.' It's a play on the word 'vaccination,'" Dr. Price Stevens said.

"People get their vaccination, we're clapping just as you would a big NFL football game. It's a big deal."

She said any left-over doses will be delivered and administered to patients who are homebound and cannot make it out to the clinic.

Her team also provided transportation to the clinic, calling Uber ride-shares to take people to and from the church.

"Part of our mission at JenCare is to vaccinate and to treat, to serve the neediest populations. Those are the patients we see every day," she said. "It's important to bring the vaccination to the community. And not ask the community to go outside to find the vaccination."

For people getting the shot, finally being vaccinated is a big deal. Charles Payne said he's looking forward to traveling with friends.