One person hospitalized following fire in Norfolk

Credit: Norfolk Fire-Rescue

NORFOLK, Va. — One person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital following an apartment fire in Norfolk on Wednesday evening.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, crews were called to a 2-story apartment in the 7600 block of Victory Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. Officials said the fire began on the kitchen stove and quickly spread to the cabinets.

The fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes.

An occupant was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and a dog was also rescued from the fire.

The Red Cross has been notified to help the displaced resident.

