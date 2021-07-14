Community remembers 15-year-old "Bebop" with vigil; begs teens to put down the guns

The teen was killed early Thursday morning. His grandmother says their hearts are aching, but he will never be forgotten

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 100 people in a Norfolk neighborhood came together Wednesday to remember Kristopher Edmonds.

Better known as "Bebop," the 15-year-old loved to play basketball.

"He was just a regular little kid who was just living his life," said family friend Latisha Riddick.

But on Tuesday, someone shot him and two other teenagers on Thurgood Street.

Kristopher didn’t survive.

"No mother should have to outlive their child," said Riddick.

On Wednesday, over 100 people showed up to a candlelight vigil to show their support.

"There’s a lot of love for Kristopher and our whole family. I really appreciate them all turning out like this," said Kristopher's grandmother, Wanda Edmonds.

They also had a very clear message.

"We’re losing kids left and right every day and we can’t keep losing kids," Riddick said. "It has to change."

Carolyn White grew up in the Diggs Town community. She says her son is now serving 56 years in prison for killing someone.

"I didn’t win anything. His family didn’t win anything," she told the crowd.

The nurse turned her attention to the teenagers and pleaded with them to put down their guns so they don't end up like her son.

"There’s hope. Every day that you wake up with breath in your body, there’s hope for you to do something different," she told them. "We need to hear from y’all. We keep rallying, but it ain’t making a difference because we need to know what y’all want."

She went on to say this vicious cycle of violence has to end.

"This is not what it’s supposed to be about. Y’all are our future and if they get rid of y’all, who will be the future for us?"

As for Kristopher’s family, his grandmother said right now, their hearts are aching.

"As the days go by, it’ll get a little better. You’ll never forget, but it’ll get a little better."

She knows “Bebop’s” memory will live on.

"He’ll never be forgotten. Yeah, he definitely won’t be forgotten."