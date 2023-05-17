Norfolk School Board approves new sex-ed curriculum

The new curriculum will include terms like "abortion," "homosexuality," and "masturbation." It will also include topics like "gender and sexual identity."

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday night, the Norfolk School Board voted to implement a new sex-education curriculum.

According to a May 3 school board presentation, the curriculum will use a program called ''Get Real: Comprehensive Sex Education That Works" from sixth grade through tenth grade.

The presentation says it will include learning about terms like "abortion," "homosexuality," and "masturbation." It will also include topics like "gender and sexual identity."