As of 8 a.m. Friday, firefighters were still working to bring the fire under control.

NORFOLK, Va. — No one was home and no injuries were reported after a fire broke out inside a Norfolk home on Friday morning.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said crews were called to the 3400 block of Westminster Avenue around 7:18 a.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.

As of 8 a.m. firefighters were still working to bring the fire under control.