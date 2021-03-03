Man arrested in Arizona in connection with deadly Norfolk shooting

Investigators have charged 28-year-old Dequan T. Copeland with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been arrested in Arizona in connection with a Norfolk shooting last month that left one person dead.

On the morning of February 2, Norfolk Police were called to the 800 block of Wide Street. They arrived to find 23-year-old Tracy E. Bellamy Jr. suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators went on to charge 28-year-old Dequan T. Copeland with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, police say Copeland was arrested exactly one month later on March 2, in Maricopa County, Arizona.

He is currently being held in Arizona, pending extradition to Norfolk.

Police have not released any motive or circumstances surrounding this shooting at this time.