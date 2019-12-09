NORFOLK, Va. — The city of Norfolk is set to demolish its City Hall South Garage soon and will permanently close it on Friday, Sept. 13.

The garage is located at Union and Main streets.

The garage—built in the 1960s—was recommended to be demolished by a structural consultant.

Beginning on Saturday, Sept. 14, City Hall, Courthouse, Sheriff's Office and jail visitors need to use the new East Street lot located at the corner of E. Main Street and East Street.

Additional parking is available at the MacArthur North Garage.

There is also free 45-minute parking underneath the Interstate 264 overpass.

The city said it strongly encourages those expecting longer parking stays—lawyers, jurors or witnesses for example—to use park in the MacArthur North Garage.

Light rail is also available at the Monticello and MacArthur Square stations.

